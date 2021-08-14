Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 399,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

