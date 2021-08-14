Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 159 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.