Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Aenza S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of AENZ stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.