Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
