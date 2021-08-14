Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEVA. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.