Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.15

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 10420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOIFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

