Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Afya stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 171,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.