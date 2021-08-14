Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Afya stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 171,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

