Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Shares of A opened at $159.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $159.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.