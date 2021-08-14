AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGLXY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. AGL Energy has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.87.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

