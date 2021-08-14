AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

