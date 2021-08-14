AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
TSE BOS opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
