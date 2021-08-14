Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,516. Akouos has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $389.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

