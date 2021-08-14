Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AKYA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

