Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its position in Alcoa by 160.8% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

