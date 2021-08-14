Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,850. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

