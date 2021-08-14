Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

ARE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.50. 599,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

