Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 1,418.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get Alliance Bioenergy Plus alerts:

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.