Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 103,056 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,056 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $76,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after buying an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

