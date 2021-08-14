Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,294 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of IHS Markit worth $78,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

