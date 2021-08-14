Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $80.34 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $80,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 461,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

