Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,208 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $69,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.