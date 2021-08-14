Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

