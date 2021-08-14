ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.66. 168,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.