ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 168,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.