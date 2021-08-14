AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 77.59% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of AMC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

