Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.
A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.
