Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

