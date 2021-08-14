Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $325.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.08.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 62.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 147.8% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

