Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $67.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. 159,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,812. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,072. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

