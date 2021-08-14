American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

