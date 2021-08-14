American Resources (AREC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AREC stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

