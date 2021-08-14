American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. American Sierra Gold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

