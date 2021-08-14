America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

