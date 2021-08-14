Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

