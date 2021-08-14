Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 309.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

