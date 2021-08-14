Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,814 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $441.70 million, a PE ratio of -173.21 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.