Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 8,783 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

