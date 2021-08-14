Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,132 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSF opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

