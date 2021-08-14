Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

AMGN stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

