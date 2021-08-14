AmonD Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $7,014.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

