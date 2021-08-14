Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,967,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 268,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,456. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86.

