Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce $41.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

CIO opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

