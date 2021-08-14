Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309,153 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,134,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 460,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,213. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

