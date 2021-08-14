Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $25.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $29.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. 91,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,690. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

