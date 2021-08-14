Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMSI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,266. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

