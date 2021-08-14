Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,947,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 186,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,252 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.