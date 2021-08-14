Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.32 million to $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

AERI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,129. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

