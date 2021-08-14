Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

