Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.69 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.17 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.