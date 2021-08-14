Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.69 Million

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.17 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.