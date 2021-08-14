Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.