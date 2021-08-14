Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 151,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.