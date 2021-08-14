Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $7,505,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.59. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

