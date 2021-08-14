Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Repligen reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,630. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.96. 234,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,613. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.09. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $258.24.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

